Celtic plc (OTCMKTS:CLTFF) Short Interest Update

Celtic plc (OTCMKTS:CLTFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 560.0% from the May 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Celtic Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of CLTFF opened at $2.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.70. Celtic has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $2.26.

Celtic plc, through its subsidiary, Celtic F.C. Limited, operates a professional football club in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Football and Stadium Operations, Merchandising, and Multimedia and Other Commercial Activities. It is involved in the operation of a professional football club covering various activities, including football operations and investment; operation of the Celtic FC Youth Academy; match ticketing; merchandising; partner programs; marketing and brand protection; multimedia; stadium operations; facilities and property; catering and hospitality; public and supporter relations; and human resources.

