Celtic plc (OTCMKTS:CLTFF) Short Interest Update

Celtic plc (OTCMKTS:CLTFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 560.0% from the May 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Celtic Trading Up 2.8 %
Shares of CLTFF opened at $2.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.70. Celtic has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $2.26.
Celtic Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Celtic
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Celtic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celtic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.