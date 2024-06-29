Short Interest in Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) Expands By 609.0%

Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,500 shares, an increase of 609.0% from the May 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 918,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Investview Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS INVU opened at $0.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02. Investview has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.03.

About Investview

Investview, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial products and services in the areas of financial education, digital assets, and related technology for individuals. The company's services include market research, analysis, education regarding equities, and tools designed to assist the self-directed investor in navigating the financial markets, including equities, options, FOREX, ETFs, binary options, and cryptocurrency.

