Short Interest in Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) Expands By 609.0%

Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,500 shares, an increase of 609.0% from the May 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 918,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Investview Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS INVU opened at $0.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02. Investview has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.03.
About Investview
