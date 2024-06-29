CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP) Short Interest Up 568.0% in June

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a growth of 568.0% from the May 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

CareCloud Price Performance

Shares of CCLDP opened at $8.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.23. CareCloud has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $28.00.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company's portfolio of proprietary software and business services includes technology-enabled business solutions; cloud-based software; digital health services; healthcare IT professional services and staffing; and medical practice management services.

