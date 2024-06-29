Bridge Advisory LLC Purchases 246 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bridge Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,361 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwater Malick LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 65,550 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 18,468 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 9,464 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.50.

Walt Disney Stock Down 2.9 %

DIS stock opened at $99.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.57. The company has a market capitalization of $180.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

