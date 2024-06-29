PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Position Increased by Asio Capital LLC

Asio Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 13.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the quarter. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 3,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP opened at $164.93 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $192.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $226.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $173.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.30.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 81.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at $9,603,634. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

