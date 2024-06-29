Calton & Associates Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Calton & Associates Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 54.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,842 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 850.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,877,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,908,000 after buying an additional 7,943,467 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48,075.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,158,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,284,000 after buying an additional 5,147,910 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,635,464,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $718,554,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,840,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,976,558,000 after buying an additional 1,233,726 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $500.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $453.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $485.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $466.13. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $375.95 and a 12 month high of $505.74.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

