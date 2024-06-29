Kathmere Capital Management LLC Buys 22,555 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,555 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $5,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 36,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First International Bank & Trust raised its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JAAA opened at $50.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.60. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52-week low of $49.59 and a 52-week high of $51.38.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

