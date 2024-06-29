Kathmere Capital Management LLC Purchases 454 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth $35,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $213.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $208.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.69. The firm has a market cap of $85.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.71 and a 1-year high of $214.54.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Waste Management from $221.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.61.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Waste Management

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total value of $859,610.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,644 shares in the company, valued at $9,324,156.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.