Realty Income Co. (O) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 1st

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) announced a jul 24 dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.263 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jul 24 dividend of $0.26.

Realty Income has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 32 years. Realty Income has a dividend payout ratio of 200.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Realty Income to earn $4.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.5%.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $52.82 on Friday. Realty Income has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $64.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.99 billion, a PE ratio of 48.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.94.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Realty Income will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on O shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.35.

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,317.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

