The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Purchased by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,270,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,595,266,000 after buying an additional 3,322,673 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $212,771,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at $83,561,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $81,571,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at $95,764,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $159.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $42.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.96. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $100.57 and a 1-year high of $177.37.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $1.02. Allstate had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.30) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 81.24%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $164.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Allstate from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.88.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

