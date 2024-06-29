Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VB. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 572,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,207,000 after acquiring an additional 30,233 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 125,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,821,000 after acquiring an additional 13,040 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $857,000. Finally, DORVAL Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,845,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $218.27 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $229.54. The company has a market capitalization of $54.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $219.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.87.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

