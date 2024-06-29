Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Stock Holdings Increased by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) by 54.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,075 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Credo Technology Group were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 293,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 47,650 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Credo Technology Group by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 958,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,658,000 after acquiring an additional 111,957 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Credo Technology Group by 31.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,570,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993,303 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Credo Technology Group by 17.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,651,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its position in Credo Technology Group by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 202,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 81,904 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of Credo Technology Group stock opened at $31.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.34. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $32.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $60.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Credo Technology Group news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 153,825 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $3,473,368.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 798,527 shares in the company, valued at $18,030,739.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 153,825 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $3,473,368.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 798,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,030,739.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $1,172,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,938,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,791,608.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 753,193 shares of company stock worth $16,502,426 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen upgraded Credo Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Credo Technology Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Credo Technology Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Credo Technology Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

