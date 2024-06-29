LongView Wealth Management Purchases 3,221 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

LongView Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 415.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the period. LongView Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Davis Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IJH opened at $58.53 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $61.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

