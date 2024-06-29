NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 23.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 5,461 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 18.1% in the first quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,017 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $256,000. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 20.7% in the first quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,031,000 after acquiring an additional 13,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunburst Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:NEE opened at $70.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $80.47. The stock has a market cap of $145.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.47.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.57.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

