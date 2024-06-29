Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $4,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth $3,874,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 112.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 5,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,313,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.3 %

LLY opened at $905.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $814.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $738.79. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $434.34 and a twelve month high of $915.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $860.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.41, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 92,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.21, for a total transaction of $74,902,905.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,556,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,752,700,634.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,842,821.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 92,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.21, for a total transaction of $74,902,905.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,556,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,752,700,634.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 789,704 shares of company stock valued at $672,385,964. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $812.72.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Articles

