Oregon Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (OTCMKTS:ORBN)

Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORBN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 14th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

Oregon Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of ORBN stock opened at $18.05 on Friday. Oregon Bancorp has a one year low of $17.62 and a one year high of $26.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.46 and its 200 day moving average is $19.95.

About Oregon Bancorp

Oregon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Willamette Valley Bank that provides banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers checking and savings accounts, retirement accounts, and certificate of deposits, as well as debit cards, cash management, money market, and digital banking services.

