Oregon Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (OTCMKTS:ORBN)

Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORBN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 14th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.
Oregon Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of ORBN stock opened at $18.05 on Friday. Oregon Bancorp has a one year low of $17.62 and a one year high of $26.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.46 and its 200 day moving average is $19.95.
About Oregon Bancorp
