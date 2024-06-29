Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) to Issue $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

Fulton Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years. Fulton Financial has a payout ratio of 37.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Fulton Financial to earn $1.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.0%.

NASDAQ FULT opened at $16.98 on Friday. Fulton Financial has a one year low of $11.47 and a one year high of $17.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.75.

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $230.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.90 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fulton Financial will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FULT shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

