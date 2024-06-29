Cambridge Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,080 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,509.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,943,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,811,000 after buying an additional 17,766,110 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,259,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,725,000 after buying an additional 25,791 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,841,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,653,000 after buying an additional 97,614 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,718,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,458,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,530,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,258,000 after buying an additional 47,415 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $77.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $62.87 and a 12-month high of $81.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.24.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

