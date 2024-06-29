Cambridge Advisors Inc. Sells 4,500 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:XJUN)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:XJUN – Free Report) by 17.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,755,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 166,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,854,000 after buying an additional 34,787 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter worth $523,000. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter worth $476,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 370,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,030,000 after buying an additional 12,614 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

XJUN opened at $36.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.10 million, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.33.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (XJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

