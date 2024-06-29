Cambridge Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,234 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,647,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,708,000 after buying an additional 682,697 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,269,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,634,000 after buying an additional 1,314,185 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,034,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,157,000 after acquiring an additional 176,913 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,426,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,466,000 after acquiring an additional 90,739 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,712,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,574,000 after acquiring an additional 61,475 shares during the period.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIXD opened at $43.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.92 and a 200 day moving average of $43.47. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $40.86 and a 12-month high of $44.80.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

