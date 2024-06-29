Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL) Shares Bought by Cambridge Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVOL. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period.

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Price Performance

SVOL opened at $22.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.68. Simplify Volatility Premium ETF has a 12 month low of $21.45 and a 12 month high of $23.25.

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (SVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in volatility alternatives. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to provide income via short exposure to S&P 500 VIX short-term futures, reset daily. The fund also utilizes an option overlay strategy to protect against adverse moves in VIX.

