Cambridge Advisors Inc. Sells 569 Shares of Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BSTP)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BSTP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF comprises 0.7% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Cambridge Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF worth $2,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC boosted its position in Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 12,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 43,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 239,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,247,000 after buying an additional 10,792 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF alerts:

Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF stock opened at $31.37 on Friday. Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.60 and a fifty-two week high of $31.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.41 million, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.73.

Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (BSTP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for exposure to the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) with buffered losses and gains through the active use of FLEX options, rebalanced monthly. The fund intends to opportunistically reset its portfolio prior to the one-year expiration date of the options.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSTP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BSTP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.