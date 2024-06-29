Cambridge Advisors Inc. Sells 3,958 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,958 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 1.0% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHD. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,390,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $95,831,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $89,561,000. DDD Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12,161.9% in the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 488,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,163,000 after buying an additional 484,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,856,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD opened at $77.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.57. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $80.82.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

