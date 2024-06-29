Cambridge Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $563.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $540.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $542.61. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $470.27 and a 52 week high of $569.49. The company has a market capitalization of $60.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.21%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.77%.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $166,401.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,550,453.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $166,401.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,550,453.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total value of $1,970,570.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,685 shares in the company, valued at $18,965,328.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.82.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ROP

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.