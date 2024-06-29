Needham & Company LLC Increases Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target to $20.00

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Rivian Automotive from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Rivian Automotive from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $13.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 4.71. Rivian Automotive has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $28.06.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 53.55% and a negative net margin of 111.09%. Analysts expect that Rivian Automotive will post -4.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $803,576.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at $10,234,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIVN. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the third quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 975.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

