Sawyer & Company Inc Has $30,000 Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Sawyer & Company Inc raised its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 900.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in HP were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 7.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in HP by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 207,476 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 20,614 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in HP by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 181,009 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $4,652,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in HP by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 142,975 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of HP by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 397,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $10,221,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at HP

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $6,251,977.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,450.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HP Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of HP stock opened at $35.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.60. The company has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.12. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $39.52.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. HP had a negative return on equity of 230.39% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a $0.2756 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Barclays raised their price target on HP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of HP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on HP from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.64.

About HP

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

