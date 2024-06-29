Cambridge Advisors Inc. Has $8.36 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,583 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $43.76 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $44.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.51 and its 200-day moving average is $41.83. The firm has a market cap of $79.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

