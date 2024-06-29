Cambridge Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 2.0% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 73,219,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,951,318,000 after buying an additional 4,560,437 shares during the last quarter. Johns Hopkins University purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $246,285,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,338,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395,580 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,513,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,208,000 after buying an additional 2,262,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nepc LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,910,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

VCIT opened at $79.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.95. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.78 and a 12-month high of $81.65.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2992 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

