Cambridge Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 125,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,644 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises about 1.7% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $7,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $56.72 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $57.94. The firm has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.31.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

