CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) were up 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $390.96 and last traded at $390.64. Approximately 1,066,144 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 4,137,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $380.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $424.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $371.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $281.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.62.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $93.25 billion, a PE ratio of 723.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $341.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $313.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.82 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. As a group, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 64,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.48, for a total transaction of $20,254,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 306,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,003,651.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 64,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.48, for a total transaction of $20,254,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 306,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,003,651.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,525,067.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 283,675 shares of company stock worth $95,985,272 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OMC Financial Services LTD acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth $3,459,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 5.7% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 25.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 78,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,131,000 after buying an additional 15,836 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 462.2% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 9,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after buying an additional 7,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at $1,342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

See Also

