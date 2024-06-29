Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Trading Up 1.6%

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $140.62 and last traded at $140.45. Approximately 1,164,508 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 8,533,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ORCL. HSBC lifted their price target on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Oracle from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.83.

Oracle Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The company has a market capitalization of $389.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.96.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.13%.

Insider Activity

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,042,045.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total value of $34,042,967.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,042,045.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $3,220,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 210,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,157,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 385,639 shares of company stock worth $53,002,729 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Oracle

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

