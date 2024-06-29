Norway Savings Bank Sells 995 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Norway Savings Bank cut its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJK. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 86,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,820,000 after acquiring an additional 17,717 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 142.3% during the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 15,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 8,913 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,074,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,376,000 after purchasing an additional 48,697 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

IJK stock opened at $88.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.46 and a 200 day moving average of $85.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.63 and a twelve month high of $91.74.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

