Norway Savings Bank Decreases Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Norway Savings Bank decreased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,844 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in PayPal were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,069,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,173,254,000 after purchasing an additional 873,181 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $749,561,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in PayPal by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,976,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $428,449,000 after acquiring an additional 265,116 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 9.3% in the third quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 4,174,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $244,042,000 after acquiring an additional 355,411 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,668,505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $225,283,000 after purchasing an additional 61,384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Price Performance

PYPL stock opened at $58.03 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $76.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.40.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on PYPL. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on PayPal from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens boosted their price target on PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.64.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

