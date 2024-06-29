Norway Savings Bank Sells 895 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Norway Savings Bank decreased its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTB. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on M&T Bank from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.51.

M&T Bank Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE MTB opened at $151.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $148.32 and its 200 day moving average is $141.93. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $156.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 36.51%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John P. Barnes sold 43,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $6,709,317.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,481,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John P. Barnes sold 43,426 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $6,709,317.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,481,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 1,821 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.78, for a total transaction of $280,033.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,278.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,553 shares of company stock worth $14,724,147. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

