Norway Savings Bank Sells 3,432 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Norway Savings Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 13.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,582 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,432 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 41,876 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 14,090 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at about $2,951,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,596,929 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $84,166,000 after acquiring an additional 131,182 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth about $2,491,000. Finally, Sora Investors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,154,000. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $41.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $173.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.42. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.14 and a 1 year high of $43.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.23 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.44%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.77.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

