Norway Savings Bank Sells 255 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Norway Savings Bank decreased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 16,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,815,989.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,958,990.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,967,134.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,815,989.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,958,990.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,453,232. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 4.0 %

NYSE EL opened at $106.40 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.22 and a 52 week high of $198.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $38.15 billion, a PE ratio of 59.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.04.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $164.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Bernstein Bank lifted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.75.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

