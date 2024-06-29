Norway Savings Bank Reduces Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Norway Savings Bank lessened its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 10,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

DLR has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $152.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.63. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.68 and a 1 year high of $154.18. The stock has a market cap of $47.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.24, a PEG ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 135.56%.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

