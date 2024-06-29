American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank reduced its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 11,596 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in American Tower by 15.0% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 16.2% in the third quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of American Tower by 10.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 45,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after buying an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 51,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,431,000 after buying an additional 4,494 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on American Tower from $243.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $226.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.91.

American Tower Price Performance

AMT stock opened at $194.38 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $154.58 and a 1 year high of $219.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.77 billion, a PE ratio of 43.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.14.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.47). American Tower had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 146.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $128,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,422. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $128,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,422. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $702,061.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,692,828.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

See Also

