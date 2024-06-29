Norway Savings Bank Buys 691 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,577,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $578,524,000 after acquiring an additional 835,933 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 181.8% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,246,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,947,000 after buying an additional 803,988 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $67,988,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $63,005,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7,161.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 548,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,910,000 after acquiring an additional 540,500 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TIP opened at $106.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.68. The stock has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.74 and a one year high of $108.54.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

