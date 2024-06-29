Norway Savings Bank Sells 512 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Norway Savings Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $6,776,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $717,000. Highland Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,154,000 after buying an additional 24,094 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 106,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,922,000 after buying an additional 6,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 19.6% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 12,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM opened at $118.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.04. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $121.64. The company has a market capitalization of $53.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

