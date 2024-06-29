Norway Savings Bank Purchases 56 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,125 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $502.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.75, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $361.16 and a 1 year high of $506.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $476.60 and its 200 day moving average is $441.36.

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $512.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.79 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.35%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.21, for a total value of $2,899,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,255.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.83, for a total transaction of $2,294,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,091.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.21, for a total transaction of $2,899,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,255.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,241 shares of company stock valued at $12,495,890. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TYL shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price (up previously from $510.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $490.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $485.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $519.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.