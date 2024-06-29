Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Acquired by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 521,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,531,000 after purchasing an additional 21,522 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Italy S.r.l. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,367,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $850,000. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $1,152,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 6,564 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $228.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $113.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.99 and a 1-year high of $241.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $220.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.57.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total value of $1,974,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,075,098.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total transaction of $687,311.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,982.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total value of $1,974,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,075,098.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,121 shares of company stock worth $10,875,654. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADI shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $222.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.23.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

