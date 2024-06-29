Norway Savings Bank Sells 978 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Norway Savings Bank decreased its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 978 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Duke Energy by 233.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 17,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 12,073 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 323.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 62,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after buying an additional 48,119 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 88,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,849,000 after buying an additional 20,762 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 220.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 28,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 19,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $1,027,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,253.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $1,027,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,253.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $173,415.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,750,815 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $100.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.45. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.06 and a 1-year high of $104.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.31 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.25%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 103.02%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

See Also

