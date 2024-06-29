Norway Savings Bank Lowers Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Norway Savings Bank lessened its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 226.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total transaction of $108,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,068.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IDXX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.63.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 1.4 %

IDXX stock opened at $487.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.33. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $372.50 and a 12 month high of $583.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $501.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $526.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $964.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 63.66%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Articles

