Norway Savings Bank Sells 1,589 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Norway Savings Bank trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,589 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Courier Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 216,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,556,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,814,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Ehrlich Financial Group purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,080,000.

IJJ opened at $113.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $92.79 and a 52 week high of $118.89.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

