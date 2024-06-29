CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Sawyer & Company Inc

Sawyer & Company Inc decreased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,435 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas grew its position in CVS Health by 573.2% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Steph & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 192.0% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $99.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $76.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.05.

CVS Health Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $59.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $52.77 and a 12-month high of $83.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.56 and a 200 day moving average of $70.19.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,424.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

