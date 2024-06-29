Sawyer & Company Inc Has $470,000 Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Sawyer & Company Inc reduced its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,281,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,883,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,108 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,379,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,922,768,000 after acquiring an additional 8,617,971 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 51,617,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,686,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,686 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $1,000,292,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,790,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $920,561,000 after purchasing an additional 292,817 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.59.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

NYSE SLB opened at $47.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.60. The stock has a market cap of $67.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.37. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $62.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total value of $3,044,964.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 33,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,612,897.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total transaction of $3,044,964.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 33,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,612,897.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $216,281.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,518 shares in the company, valued at $977,956.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,158 shares of company stock worth $5,099,893 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Articles

