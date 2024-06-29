Register Financial Advisors LLC Invests $241,000 in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,125 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 33,535 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 14,153 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,112,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 68,894 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 24,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 995,783 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $61,310,000 after acquiring an additional 24,059 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total value of $1,978,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,945 shares in the company, valued at $6,851,103.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at $109,245,746.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total transaction of $1,978,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,851,103.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 635,984 shares of company stock worth $42,258,297 in the last ninety days. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UBER has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.41.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

UBER opened at $72.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $151.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.16, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.73. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.09 and a 12-month high of $82.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

