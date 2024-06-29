Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Calton & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RJF. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth about $238,830,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,832,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,335,000 after acquiring an additional 263,687 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 2.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,570,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,161,981,000 after acquiring an additional 246,349 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 809,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,273,000 after acquiring an additional 174,286 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,147,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,482,000 after acquiring an additional 120,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Insider Transactions at Raymond James

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total value of $1,380,661.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,977 shares in the company, valued at $5,845,817.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 4,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $505,095.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,599.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total value of $1,380,661.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,845,817.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RJF. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Raymond James from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Raymond James from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Raymond James from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Raymond James from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.22.

View Our Latest Research Report on Raymond James

Raymond James Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of RJF stock opened at $123.60 on Friday. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $91.67 and a 1 year high of $131.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.14. The company has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.01.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.01). Raymond James had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 21.77%.

Raymond James Profile

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.