Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. Approximately 98,183 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 261,888 shares.The stock last traded at $246.38 and had previously closed at $239.77.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $286.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $227.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.00.

Acuity Brands Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $254.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The electronics maker reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.23. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $905.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.01 million. On average, analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Maya Leibman acquired 200 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $248.91 per share, with a total value of $49,782.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,782. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 7,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.24, for a total value of $2,031,048.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,320,062.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Maya Leibman bought 200 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $248.91 per share, with a total value of $49,782.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,782. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acuity Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AYI. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Acuity Brands during the third quarter worth about $320,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 35.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,310,000 after purchasing an additional 14,392 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 31.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 154,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,382,000 after purchasing an additional 36,949 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 53.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,450 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 41.5% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 16,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

